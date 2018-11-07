Featured
Oversized load wedged in construction zone on Highway 402
OPP cruiser undated. (The Canadian Press)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, November 7, 2018 9:24AM EST
A transport carrying an oversized load along the 402 eastbound found itself wedged in a construction zone Wednesday morning.
As a result the 402 eastbound was closed between Hickory Drive and Glendon Drive, causing traffic headaches heading towards London.
It’s unclear how the transport became wedged.
An opening time for the highway has not been established.