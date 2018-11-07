

A transport carrying an oversized load along Highway 402 eastbound found itself wedged in a construction zone Wednesday morning.

As a result the 402 eastbound was closed between Hickory Drive and Glendon Drive near Strathroy for over an hour, causing traffic headaches for those heading towards London.

The transport was carrying a load of fiberglass swimming pools when it got stuck between cement traffic barriers and a bridge abutment around 8:30 a.m.

Traffic was moving again around 9:40 a.m., clearing a four-kilometre back up of traffic.

Once traffic had been cleared workers were expected to move the cement barriers, also known as jersey barriers, so the wide-load vehicle could pass.