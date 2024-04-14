Overpass demolished at Dorchester Road and Highway 401

The overpass at Dorchester Road has been demolished, and traffic is flowing freely on the 401.

The road and off-ramps were open Sunday morning after work was done through the night Saturday.

The Ontario Ministry of Transportation (MTO) said the project includes realigning and replacing the bridge with a new four-lane bridge and reconfiguring the interchange ramps.

“This is a badly overdue project and we're very grateful the province of Ontario has jumped in with some infrastructure money to get the job done and, in the end, it will be so much better for this area,” Thames Centre Mayor Sharron McMillan told CTV News prior to the demolition.

The Dorchester Road overpass was demolished on April 13, 2024. (Courtesy: Tom Szoldatits)The demolition was the second stage of the project after construction commenced earlier this month.

A girder erection will take place this summer, and the 401 eastbound on/off ramp will close from July to October. The project is anticipated to be complete in June 2025.

Thomas McQuinn, who has been driving a truck for 40 years, said he’s travelled along Highway 401 many times and that the work is necessary, but will cause a bit of a delay for those heading west on the 401.

"To get into the fuel bar here (Dorchester Road exit), you have to go about 15 miles out of your way to come into the fuel bar, so that's a bit of an inconvenience, depending on which way you're going on the 401,” said McQuinn.

The Dorchester Road overpass was demolished on April 13, 2024. (Courtesy: Tom Szoldatits) Those travelling eastbound can still exit at Dorchester Road.

McMillan recognizes the construction will impact residents and businesses along the 401, but said they are working to mitigate that problem.

For project details travellers can visit the Ontario 511 website for project updates.

—With files from CTV News London's Reta Ismail