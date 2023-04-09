Overnight stabbing leaves man with serious injuries, suspect in custody

A police investigation is underway after a man was stabbed in his Maitland Street home early Sunday morning.

According to the London Police Service, at approximately 1 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to an address on Maitland Street in relation to a weapons investigation.

A citizen reported that a man broke into a residence and stabbed him.

Upon police arrival, a victim was located with serious but non-life threatening injuries, and was transported to hospital by paramedics.

London police said a suspect was arrested in connection to the stabbing, and believe they are the only person of interest. Police add the victim and suspect were known to each other, and that this was an isolated incident.

Three homes on Maitland Street are cordoned off with police tape, and uniformed officers and the Forensic Identification Unit were observed on scene Sunday morning.

According to CTV News London’s Marek Sutherland, blood could be seen on the sidewalk.

Police said the investigation is in its infancy, and more details will be provided when they become available.

This is a developing story

— With files from CTV News London’s Marek Sutherland