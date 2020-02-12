LONDON, ONT -- A large police presence in the Argyle neighbourhood overnight was due to a police investigation involving London and Woodstock police.

Residents reported several cruisers in the area of Whitney Street and Avondale Road around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

While London police could not comment as to the nature of the investigation, they did confirm that they are assisting Woodstock police and continued to hold the scene into Wednesday morning.

CTV London has reached out to Woodstock police for comment.

More to come …