LONDON, ONT. -- A pitch to extend overnight street parking exemptions moved one step closer Tuesday at city hall.

Currently the overnight parking ban is lifted between Victoria Day weekend and Labour Day.

But Councillor Shawn Lewis wants to match other Ontario cities - by permitting street parking from May 1 until Nov. 1.

"We could see a change really, really soon, and I've got to say that there is credit to staff here. They worked with me on this. They heard that I wasn't really happy with the report."

Lewis adds that snow plowing contracts don't even begin until November.

Council will make a final decision March 24, in time to take effect this May.