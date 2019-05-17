

Tonight Londoners will once again be able to park personal vehicles on most residential streets, unless otherwise posted.

Every year the City allows parking overnight on residential streets beginning on the Victoria Day Weekend until Labour Day Weekend.

In the winter drivers must register for overnight parking passes as long as road conditions allow for it.

According to the City Website "The relaxation of the overnight parking restriction does not apply to commercial vehicles, recreational vehicles or trailers."

In past years some have argued that overnight parking should be expanded beyond Labour Day. At this point in time it remains unclear if that question will once again come before the new City Council in the fall.

While parking overnight is now allowed, vehicles are not allowed to park on London Streets for more than 12 hours at a time.