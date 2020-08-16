Advertisement
Overnight King Street apartment fire under investigation
Published Sunday, August 16, 2020 11:10AM EDT
Fire investigation at 629 King St. in London, Ont. on Aug. 16, 2020. (London Fire Dept./Twitter)
LONDON, ONT. -- London fire officials are probing an overnight blaze at an apartment building on King Street.
Crews were called to 629 King St. early Sunday morning.
One person had to be treated by paramedics with unknown injuries.
Investigators continue to look into the cause of the fire.
A damage estimate is not available at this time.
City of London staff are assisting displaced tenants.