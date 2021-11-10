Overnight incident in Elgin County ends peacefully

London, Ont. -

One person has been taken into custody peacefully following an overnight incident in Southwold Township in Elgin County.

According to OPP the incident began around 8:20 p.m. on Fingal Line.

Police closed off the area between Centre Street and Oneida Road and the public was asked to avoid the scene.

At the time police said there was no threat to public safety.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning police provided an update saying the incident had concluded and one person was taken into custody.

The exact nature of the incident has not been released.

There has been no update on potential charges.