Overnight fire destroys barn near Mitchell, Ont., dozens of pigs perish

Officials are investigating the cause of a large overnight barn fire near Mitchell, Ont.

Emergency crews were called to the fully involved structure fire late Tuesday night on Perth Line 42, just west of Highway 23.

Once firefighters were on scene, the blaze had breached the roof.

Crews were able to stop the fire from moving to the other half of the barn.

Unfortunately, up to 30 pigs reportedly died in the fire. There were no reported injuries to firefighters.

No word on a cause of the fire or a damage estimate.