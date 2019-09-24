Fire crews responded to a massive barn fire Tuesday morning north of Forest, Ont.

The barn was still smoking by late morning, hours after flames broke out. The call came in around 1a.m.

At the height of the blaze more than 40 firefighters were on scene.

Fire officials say several farm implements were stored inside the structure, which couldn't be saved.

However, crews successfully prevented the fire from spreading to other buildings.

No one was injured. Damage is expected to exceed $400,000.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

The investigation continues.