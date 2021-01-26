LONDON, ONT. -- London police have confirmed to CTV News that there was a fire overnight at the Beef Baron building on York Street and that is has been deemed suspicious.

Details are limited at this time, but CTV News has reached out to London police and the London Fire Department for comment.

Viewer submitted footage shows smoke coming from the roof of the building early Tuesday morning.

As of 9 a.m. London police could only confirm that they were investigating a suspicious fire.

The Beef Baron business is associated with the Barletta family and has been closed for several months.

In August a home just behind the strip club went up in flames and that fire was also deemed suspicious. That home is owned by the Barletta family.

A third home that was part of a gaming investigation, and owned by the Barletta family, was burned down late last year.