Overnight ER closure in Clinton
Due to staffing shortages, Clinton Public Hospital will be closing its emergency department at 5 p.m. on Dec. 29.
According to a statement issued by Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance, the closure will last until 8 a.m. on Dec. 30 at which point regular 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. hours will resume.
Anyone requiring immediate medical attention is being instructed to call 9-1-1.
In its statement, HPHA said, “Paramedics will remain available to the community and will re-route to the nearest available emergency department to ensure local residents continue to have access to the emergency services they need.”
The closest 24-hour Emergency Departments* to the Clinton Public Hospital are:
- Seaforth – HPHA – Seaforth Community Hospital
- Goderich – Alexandra Marine & General Hospital
- Exeter – South Huron Hospital
- Wingham – LWHA– Wingham & District Hospital
For non-urgent health care, call Health Connect Ontario at 811, which is available 24/7 for non-emergency health related questions.
If you have a family doctor, you can also inquire about any same-day appointments or after-hours clinics.
