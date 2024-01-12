LONDON
London

    • Overnight crash closes London roadway

    (Source: London Police Service) (Source: London Police Service)

    London police are asking people to avoid the area of Veterans memorial parkway and Hamilton Road.

    Emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash in that area around 3:30 a.m.

    There are no details on how many vehicles are involved or possible injuries.

    Police said southbound lanes on Veterans Memorial parkway will be closed from River Road to Hamilton Road.

    More details will be shared when they become available.

