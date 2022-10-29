Overnight closures at Durham hospital’s emergency department this weekend

The emergency department at South Bruce Grey Health Centre’s Durham region will be closed overnight this weekend due to ongoing staffing shortages.

Officials say the shortage is of both registered nurses and registered practical nurses and all efforts to find staffing for the emergency room have been unsuccessful.

The emergency department will be closed as of 5 p.m. Saturday and will reopen at 7 a.m. Sunday. It will close again at 5 p.m. Sunday to reopen at 7 a.m. Monday.

Officials say ambulance by-pass will start at 5 p.m. to divert patients to the nearest open emergency department.

The closest emergency departments to the Durham hospital are:

Hanover (20km)

Mount Forest (25km)

Markdale (28km)

Walkerton (28km)

Owen Sound (46km)

Palmerston (46km)

Anyone in need of immediate medical attention should call 911 to be taken to the nearest emergency department. For non-urgent health needs, officials recommend contacting Health Connect Ontario which is available 24/7 for non-emergency health-related questions by calling 811.