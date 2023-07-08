Overcast and soggy weekend expected for London region
While temperatures will reach into the mid to high 20s this weekend, the sun will remain tucked away, with cloudy skies and possible rain expected in the London region.
According to Environment Canada, London can expect mainly cloudy skies and a 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm Saturday afternoon. The high will reach 25 C, feeling like 28 C with the humidity.
Overnight, skies will remain cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm early in the evening. The low will dip down to 17 C.
For the latter half of the weekend, it will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning. The high will reach 26 C and will feel like 31 C with the humidex.
Overnight Sunday, cloudy skies will continue with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 13 C.
For the start of the workweek the sun makes a reappearance in the London area, with sunny skies and a high of 28 C expected. Overnight, skies will remain clear with a low of 18 C.
Here’s a look at London’s upcoming forecast
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High of 29 C.
Wednesday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High of 23 C.
Thursday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High of 23 C.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High of 26 C.
