Over a decade and $360,000 later, Council resists urge to pull the plug on still unfinished software

A decision by city council offers faint hope that something useful might still be salvaged from a long and costly partnership to develop customized computer software.

On Tuesday, several politicians initially suggested it was time for London to cut its losses.

"Do we keep pouring money into a system which is not live?" Councillor Hadleigh McAlister asked rhetorically. "I think we may come to a point where if (the software) becomes live it will be obsolete."

"There are decision that have to be made about when it’s appropriate to cut bait," Deputy Mayor Shawn Lewis told colleagues.

In 2011, civic administration decided that London should lead an eight-community Collaborative Housing Initiative (CHI) to oversee development of custom software to track social housing programs.

It’s intended to replace off-the-shelf spreadsheets currently used for housing waitlists and preparing reports to the province.

Twelve years later, only Hamilton and the Region of Waterloo have partially rolled out the software.

The Regional Municipality of York left the CHI for unexplained reasons in May, 2022.

The partnership also includes Windsor, Chatham-Kent, Halton Region, and Ottawa.

A total of $2.6 million has been spent by the group of municipalities, including about $360,000 from London.

"This is project is costing us quite frankly a lot of money, and we have no product in hand that has been fully utilized yet," added Lewis.

However, staff suggested if council pulled the plug on the project, municipal housing administrators will still need specialized software.

"If there is another software out there, we’re not aware of it. This is a very specialized software that the developer created," explained Matt Feldberg, Director of Municipal Housing Development.

In February, the contract with an external consultant was extended for two more years.

"I think we would be better suited to cancel (the contract), look for a new tender, and develop something that could be implemented in a timely fashion," argued McAlister.

"If this were a project starting today, this would not be happening," explained Scott Mathers, Deputy City Manager of Planning and Economic Development.

Mathers recommended continuing to spend about $8,000 per month to work with the consultant on a detailed report for council.

It will focus on governance, process, costs, and recommend next steps.

Staff will also determine the cost implication of ending the two-year contract extension prematurely.

"This will be a learning experience, something I’ll be sharing with my staff and share beyond our group," admitted Mathers.

So council decided to wait until the report is completed this fall before making a decision.

"There is going to be a full reveal here. What I’ve been told is that we’re gonna find out exactly what happened," said Councillor Susan Stevenson.

Mayor Josh Morgan expressed hope that something useful can still be salvaged from the software.

"I don’t believe in having good money chase bad, but I do believe in salvaging as much of an investment as we possibly can, if that’s the case."