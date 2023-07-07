Over 9,000 transport truck related crashes last year: OPP help launch safety campaign
After seeing a rise in fatal collisions involving transport trucks, the OPP is partnering up with the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) to increase their efforts to enforce and educate drivers on safety.
The OPP responded to 9,110 collisions involving transport trucks last year.
This is the highest number of crashes they’ve seen in the last decade. As a result of these crashes, 71 people died in 2022, according to OPP.
To drive enforcement and education, the OPP is working with the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) on their national campaign, “Operation Safe Driver”.
“This is one where we all have a common cause, reduce fatalities and crashes on our highways,” said Jake Elovirta, director of Enforcement Programs for CVSA.
CVSA is an international nonprofit organization made up of local, state, provincial, and federal commercial vehicle safety officials. The organization focuses on safety and preventing motor vehicle collisions.
Elovirta told CTV News that the organization would be focusing on speed and distracted driving, which they found are major contributing factors in collisions.
“Those vehicles don’t stop on a dime, so when you’re driving a passenger vehicle and you cut in front of a commercial motor vehicle, it takes a while for them to stop. A lot of times, I don’t think the younger drivers understand that fact,” said Elovirta.
Other than speed being a significant factor in collisions, police also point to some of the main causes being improper lane changes and following too closely.
“A lot of these guys don’t understand we [carry] 80,000 pounds, and for us to break that hard, it’s going to have to cause us to move lanes to avoid a crash,” said Adrian Dib, a transport truck driver who believes there’s room for improvement when it comes to training truck drivers. “Better training can make a difference. If you get in the right school then you can avoid it. A lot of it has to do with defensive driving and I feel like that plays a huge part.”
Other difficulties on the job include long hours which results in lack of attention on the road, explained Dib.
“In terms of training, we see people that want courses and training done now. After the training ends and after the instructor is no longer there. Once you’re in the driver seat and no one else is in that vehicle and you have to start making decisions, you realize how much you don’t know,” said Jim Campbell, district manager, Ontario Truck Driving School. “That’s the ticket, so why aren’t we buffering that to help the industry?”
Out of the 2,858 charges laid by the OPP in transport truck collisions in 2022, 1,098 were issued to passenger vehicles.
Commercial drivers were issued 1,760 charges.
The OPP and MTO plan to conduct targeted enforcement when seeing any sign of risky behaviour on the roads by commercial and non-commercial drivers.
The campaign Operation Safe Driver will run from July 9 to the 15.
The OPP was not available to comment.
