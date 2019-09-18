Featured
Over $6K in fentanyl, cash seized by Woodstock police
The side of a Woodstock police cruiser is pictured. (Facebook)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, September 18, 2019 1:30PM EDT
Woodstock police say a 40-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a drug trafficking investigation.
The Criminal Intelligence/Drug Enforcement Unit and uniformed patrol members made the arrest on Tuesday.
Officers also seized over $6,000 in fentanyl and Canadian currency.
The Woodstock man has been charged with dangerous driving, flight from police, possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.