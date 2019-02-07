

CTV London





London police have seized drugs, cash and a replica handgun after raids at four separate locations. Two people are facing charges.

Police executed search warrants at addresses on Huron Street, Richmond Street, Hamilton Road and Crumlin Side Road on Wednesday.

Among the items seized were a replica handgun, $38,250 in cocaine, $80 in percocet pills and about $4,000 in cash.

A 25-year-old London man has been charged with:

two counts of possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

fail to comply with undertaking

operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited

possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

possession of a Schedule I substance

A 33-year-old London man has also been charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Both of the accused were expected to appear in London court Thursday.