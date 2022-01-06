Over $200,000 in stolen property discovered by Elgin OPP

London, Ont. -

A search warrant by Elgin County OPP led to the discovery of over $200,000 in stolen property earlier this week.

Police executed the warrant Tuesday afternoon at an address on Ballpark Road on the Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation.

Items include camper trailers, a pickup truck, car, enclosed trailer, a utility trailer and car dolly.

No charges have been laid and no one has been arrested at this time.

The investigation is continuing.