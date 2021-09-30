Over $17,000 in drugs seized during Sarnia, Ont. traffic stop
A traffic complaint netted Sarnia, Ont. police a large amount of drugs.
Just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, police received a complaint about a vehicle in the Devine Street and John Street area.
During the traffic stop, officers seized crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine along with Canadian and American cash.
Police say the total street value of the drugs is $17,586.
A 35-year-old Sarnia man is facing three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.
He remains in custody pending a bail hearing.
Canada marks first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
