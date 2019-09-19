The Sarnia Police Service Vice Unit has made a significant seizure of fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine in a bust on Wednesday evening.

A search of a motel unit in the 1700 block of London Line led to the seizure and the arrests of a man and a woman.

Police say the 23-year-old man attempted to flee and resist arrest, at one point trying to flush evidence down the toilet before fighting with officers and attempting to steal an officer's stun gun before being handcuffed.

Investigators located over 234 grams of fentanyl powder valued at $117,420, crystal methamphetamine valued at $11,095 and $1,600 in cash.

In addition, weapons including brass knuckles, pepper spray, a Taser and a loaded crossbow were also found.

As a result, the 23-year-old male of no fixed address is facing 23 of charges including:

two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

three counts of possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

12 counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order

three counts of failing to comply with recognizance

breach of probation

resisting a peace officer

Police say he also had two outstanding arrest warrants from other jurisdictions.

A 24-year-old Guelph woman has been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, three counts of possession of a prohibited device or ammunition and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Both were being held in custody pending a bail hearing.