A property crime initiative by Woodstock police has led to the seizure of more than $100,000 in stolen goods from two addresses and charges against a man and a woman.

Officials say a jump in property crimes and thefts from construction sites prompted the launch of an investigation in May.

On Thursday, Woodstock police and the OPP executed search warrants at two city properties and recovered multiple pieces of stolen property as well as a firearm.

A 27-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man, both of Woodstock, have each been charged with three counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Police say the investigation is continuing, but the public will have an opportunity to recover their property soon.