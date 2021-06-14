LONDON, ONT. -- A check on a possible impaired driver on Highway 401 over the weekend netted over $100,000 worth of illicit drugs by OPP.

Police received a report of a possible impaired driver around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in Oxford County, heading westbound on the highway.

Officers stopped the vehicle near Elgin Road in Thames Centre, Ont. and located large quantities of meth, cocaine, LSD and opioids, exceeding $100,000.

A 49-year-old Walpole Island man was arrested and charged with five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking along with impaired operation of a vehicle.

He was scheduled for a bail court appearance Sunday.