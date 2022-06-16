Outdoor movie nights return to the Forest City
Looking for something fun to do with the family? The City of London is launching its 2022 outdoor movie nights season, starting this weekend.
Family friendly movies are played at dusk each weekend at various locations throughout the city
The events are free to attend and are hosted by residents in the community.
For a full list of movies, dates and locations, can be found here.
