LONDON, ONT -- Lambton Public Health has declared an outbreak within the Corporation of the City of Sarnia after five staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Two of the cases are among staff at transit, two more are at City Hall, and one at Public Works.

Several employees are now working from home as a precaution while close contacts are identified.

The City says enhanced safety measures have also been introduced.

City Hall remains closed under the lockdown, however services are available online and over the phone during business hours.