Outbreak at Sarnia hospital, 12 new COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 12 new COVID-19 cases Friday, but no deaths, and an outbreak has been declared at Bluewater Health.

Friday's count comes after three days of single-digit cases, but the seven-day moving average holds steady at 9.4 – an average not seen since before the fourth wave began.

The region now has a total of 14,533 cases and 246 deaths, with 14,185 cases resolved leaving 102 active.

Of the cases with an episode date in the past six weeks, 65.7 per cent are among the unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or those not yet protected by the vaccine. The same group also account for 77.8 per cent of hospitalizations and 75 per cent of deaths.

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared on the General Medicine Unit at Bluewater Health in Sarnia.

Hospital officials say two patients and two staff have tested positive for COVID-19, and an outbreak has been declared in conjunction with Lambton Public Health.

In a statement the hospital said, "We are confident we are able to get this outbreak under control, as we have each time we have had COVID in our hospital. Not only has the source of the outbreak been removed, but impacted staff are all isolating at home."

A mandatory vaccination policy for the hospital took effect just a few days ago, and officials say they stand by the policy.

Meanwhile the London Health Sciences Centre says it is caring for five or fewer inpatients with COVID-19, a sharp drop from the eight patients reported on Thursday.

There are two active outbreaks in area schools or day care facilities -- at Wilberforce Public School and at Waddling Duck Daycare.

However, the Thames Valley District School Board has announced that Wilberforce will reopen on Monday, Nov. 8 after being closed to in-person learning for a week.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 32 new, 121 active, 4,779 total, 4,564 resolved, 94 deaths

Grey-Bruce – five new, 41 active, 2,440 total, 2,372 resolved, 23 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – three new, 66 active, 3,098 total, 2,975 resolved, 50 deaths (one new)

Huron-Perth – seven new, 42 active, 2,367 total, 2,258 resolved, 67 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – nine new, 47 active, 4,218 total, 4,100 resolved, 71 deaths

Across the province, Ontario health officials reported 563 new cases Friday and five more deaths linked to COVID-19.