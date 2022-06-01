Out-of-town and multi-unit airbnb hosts may be shut out of London

City hall may soon clamp down on short-term rentals offered on websites like airbnb and Vrbo, based on concern about nuisance complaints and the housing crisis.

On Tuesday, city council’s Community and Protective Services (CAPS) Committee considered a staff recommendation to create a new category of business license for short-term accommodations (STAs) operating in London.

Short-term rentals would only be permitted on the host’s primary residential property — closing the door on out-of-town operators and multi-unit businesses.

“When you’ve gone out and bought a second property for the exclusive purpose of renting it out short term, that’s not a home anymore,” Coun. Shawn Lewis told his colleagues. “That’s an unlicensed hotel you’re operating.”

According to a previous staff report, a survey of online platforms in the spring found 650 properties advertised in London, about 440 did not appear to be occupied by the host.

Coun. Maureen Cassidy warned that STAs are contributing to the housing crisis by reducing supply.

“There are units in London that used to be long-term rentals and they are no longer there for the people who need them on a long-term basis,” Cassidy said.

Hosts and online broker platforms would both need licenses.

London’s four per cent hotel room tax, which supports local tourism and other initiatives, would start being charged on all rentals.

Some hosts are pushing back.

“You are removing housing flexibility,” warns Adam Wayland who operates several properties in the area as STAs. “We are still a part of the housing stock and I think we’re an important part of the housing stock.

Wayland said there’s demand for rentals that run several weeks or months for temporary workers and the entertainment industry.

Also, some guests may not be comfortable staying on the same property as the host.

“To take away that money from me is also taking away money from other people I employ like cleaners. It’s going to be a giant ripple effect,” he added.

But neighbours of problematic rentals say licensing is necessary to curb a long list of nuisances caused by STAs not occupied by the host.

On Ewald Place, neighbours are already fed up with a short-term accommodation that opened in the spring. The host is reportedly a property investor who does not live in the house.

“An unpleasant experience,” is how Debra Rigby described the last couple months. “Too many people, noise on the street, parties and no consideration to take care of property.”

“Council has a good idea if we can move forward with putting in licensing,” she added.

The CAPS Committee recommended approval of the new licensing.

“It’s out of control in some parts of the city. It needs to be taken care of and licensed,” said Coun. Mariam Hamou before offering this advice to multi-unit hosts. “I would suggest those people look into [converting to] long-term rentals.”

Council will make a final decision on licensing short term accommodations on June 14.