Otters beat Knights in a shootout Saturday

    The London Knights were unable to start a new win streak as they headed into Erie to take on the Otters, Saturday.

    Oliver Bonk tied up the game late in the third, but the Otters won in a shootout.

    The last place team beat the first place Knights 5-4, sending them back to London to prepare for their next road game against the Kitchener Rangers. 

