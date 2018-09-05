

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Roberto Osuna's assault case has been adjourned for two weeks.

The 23-year-old was arrested in May and charged in connection with an alleged domestic incident.

Osuna was suspended without pay for 75 games in June for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy, and the Jays later traded him to the Houston Astros.

Osuna's lawyer, Domenic Basile, has said his client is remorseful of the circumstances of the situation but plans to plead not guilty.

Basile says he is continuing to have discussions with the Crown about a resolution to the case.

The lawyer previously told reporters he was working toward having the Crown consider a peace bond, which could lead to the assault charge against Osuna being withdrawn.

The case is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 19.