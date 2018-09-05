

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Roberto Osuna's assault case is scheduled to return to court today.

The 23-year-old was arrested in May and charged in connection with an alleged domestic incident.

Osuna was suspended without pay for 75 games in June for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy, and the Jays later traded him to the Houston Astros.

Osuna's lawyer, Domenic Basile, has said his client is remorseful of the circumstances of the situation but plans to plead not guilty.

After a court appearance last month, Basile said he was working toward having the Crown consider a peace bond in Osuna's case, which could lead to the assault charge being withdrawn.

Basile said at the time that he and the Crown hoped the issue could be resolved at today's court appearance.