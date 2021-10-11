Ornge responds to crash near Kincardine, Ont.
A crash between a tractor and a horse and buggy near Kincardine, Ont. has sent one person to hospital.
Ornge Air Ambulance responded to the scene around 11:05 a.m. on Monday and transported one person to Victoria Hospital in London, Ont., according to an Ornge spokesperson.
No details are available at this time on a possible second victim.
London Top Stories
U.S. to accept travellers immunized with vaccines approved by WHO, FDA, says CDC
Canadians immunized against COVID-19 with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine can visit the United States when new travel regulations come into play next month, but it's not yet clear whether those with mixed doses will make the cut.
Canadian among three winners of economics Nobel prize
Canadian economist David Card is among the three winners of the 2021 Nobel prize for economics on Monday for pioneering research on the labour market impacts of minimum wage, immigration and education.
'Very disappointed': Hollywood actor says sons denied boarding on Air Canada flight at Vancouver airport
Hollywood actor Holly Robinson Peete has raised concerns on social media about how her sons were treated at Vancouver International Airport last week, saying they were barred from boarding a flight with tickets she bought for them.
Fossil discovery reveals new species in 16-million-year-old amber
U.S. scientists say they have discovered a new species of microscopic tardigrades suspended in a piece of 16-million-year-old Dominican amber.
Merck asks U.S. FDA to authorize promising anti-COVID-19 pill
Drugmaker Merck asked U.S. regulators Monday to authorize its pill for treating COVID-19 in what would add an entirely new and easy-to-use weapon to the world's arsenal against the pandemic.
Canada urged to join allies in tougher China stance after Kovrig, Spavor release
The aftermath of Canada's long fight with China over the imprisonment of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig has spawned a new challenge: whether to join allies such as the United States and Australia in taking a more confrontational stance toward China.
U.K. police won't act against Prince Andrew over abuse claim
British police have announced they will not take any action against Prince Andrew after a review prompted by a Jeffrey Epstein accuser who claims that he sexually assaulted her.
Chris Hadfield to Captain Kirk: Astronaut urges William Shatner to 'soak up' space
Astronaur Chris Hadfield said he quoted the 'Star Trek' star William Shatner's iconic mantra -- 'boldly go' -- in a note wishing him well on his voyage aboard Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket ship on Wednesday.
Fiona Hill, a nobody to Trump and Putin, saw into them both for her book
Unlike other tell-all authors from the Trump administration, Fiona Hill's new book 'There Is Nothing for You Here' isn't obsessed with the scandalous. Much like her measured but riveting testimony in Trump's first impeachment, the book offers a more sober, and thus perhaps more alarming, portrait of the 45th president.
Kitchener
Watch the 2021 Oktoberfest parade on Oct. 11
The Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day Parade will be virtual again in 2021.
Thanksgiving Weekend: What’s Open and What’s Closed
For the second year a row, the Kitchener-Waterloo Thanksgiving Day Parade will not go ahead as an in-person event.
Structure fire in Brantford damages multiple townhomes
Fire crews responded to calls for a structure fire affecting multiple townhomes in Brantford early Monday morning.
Windsor
Canadian auto production hit especially hard by semiconductor shortage
As the semiconductor chip shortage caused by pandemic-related production issues and a surge in demand for electronics drags on, Canada's auto production slowdown is worse than many other countries.
'How am I going to endure this?' Windsor family prepares for trial of accused in daughter’s death
The first-degree murder trial of the man accused of killing Autumn Taggart, 31, is slated to begin Tuesday, more than three years after her death.
Seeing double: Rare two-headed turtle hatches in Cape Cod
A rare two-headed turtle recently hatched in Cape Cod in Massachusetts, according to a local wildlife hospital and education center.
Barrie
One person charged in a two-vehicle crash in Innisfil
One person faces charges following a two-vehicle crash in Innisfil.
Families celebrate Thanksgiving with pandemic rules and rising food costs
As people get ready to sit down for yet another pandemic Thanksgiving, turkeys are flying out the door at Nicholyn Farms.
Multiple people sent to hospital following crash in Grey Highlands
Crews in the Clearview area responded to a two-vehicle collision Sunday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police asking residents of Billings Township, Ont. to shelter in place
Residents of Billings Township on Manitoulin Island are being asked to shelter in a safe place Monday morning as Ontario Provincial Police investigate an active occurrence.
Health officials concerned as HPV vaccination rates drop
Public health officials will be looking to educate children in grades 7 and 8 this fall about the benefits of getting the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination after a dramatic drop in vaccination rates since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Ottawa
BREAKING
BREAKING | Motorcyclist dies in hospital following crash on Bank Street Thanksgiving morning
Emergency crews responded to the crash at the intersection of Bank Street and St. Paul Avenue at approximately 6:40 a.m. Monday.
BREAKING
BREAKING | Active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa drops to lowest level in a month
Ottawa Public Health is reporting 27 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thanksgiving Monday, the lowest one-day increase in five days.
Council set to vote on judicial inquiry into LRT as Confederation Line shutdown begins a fourth week
The Confederation Line has been out of service since Sept. 19, when an LRT car derailed at Tremblay Station, damaging the car, the track, the station platform and LRT infrastructure.
Toronto
What's open and closed in Toronto on Thanksgiving 2021
Ontario residents will celebrate Thanksgiving amid the COVID-19 pandemic for a second year, but this time around with the loosened gathering restrictions, people will be able to gather for the annual holiday.
'No forgetting': Leafs look to move forward after another playoff disappointment
The Maple Leafs thought they had addressed the problem. Coming off a disappointing 2020 post-season inside the NHL bubble where the team stumbled in the qualifying round, Toronto identified some areas that desperately needed improvement as it looked to pick up the pieces.
WWII veteran celebrates 102nd birthday in Oshawa, Ont.
Grahame Clapp smiled from ear to ear as he watched a convoy of vehicles – including military vehicles and police – drive past his Oshawa home to wish the Second World War veteran a happy 102nd birthday.
Montreal
Non-vaccinated nurses will have their licenses suspended on Friday, Order of Nurses says
The Quebec Order of Nurses (OIIQ) announced on Monday that it will suspend the practice permits of its members who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 as of next Friday.
Bar tabs may be about to rise, as heatwaves and labour shortages hit beer prices
In addition to gas at the pump, your morning cup of coffee and burger at lunch, happy hour may be the latest place where your tab may wind up being higher than it was at this time last year, as the cost of producing beer is rising.
Quebec reports 480 new COVID-19 cases with hospitalizations dropping again
COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose by 480 on Monday with 356 of those not fully vaccinated.
Atlantic
N.B. reports one COVID-19 related death, 98 new cases Monday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting one COVID-19 related death, along with 98 new cases and 22 recoveries on Monday, as the total number of active cases in the province rises to 1,037.
A cautionary tale: American couple who moved to N.B. warns of severity of COVID-19
An American couple who now live in Moncton are pleading with New Brunswickers to take the fourth wave of COVID-19 more seriously.
Health care expected to be focus of upcoming fall session of Nova Scotia legislature
For the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nova Scotia legislature will sit Tuesday with a full complement of 55 members.
Winnipeg
Man used baseball bat to damage neighbour's cars: Brandon police
Officers with the Brandon Police Service arrested a man in relation to what they describe as an escalating neighbour dispute.
Thanksgiving dinners could lead to COVID-19 spike: epidemiologist
Thanksgiving marks yet another pandemic holiday, and one epidemiologist is reminding Manitobans to remain careful to avoid a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Calgary
Fire rips through 2 Beddington Heights homes, displaces 6 Calgarians
Six people are out of their homes after a fire spread to two residences along Centre Street Sunday.
Expect vaccine passports for travel 'in the next couple of months': LeBlanc
It could still be a while before Canadians can access a singular proof-of-vaccination system for international travel, according to Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc.
Edmonton
Two dead, one in hospital after early morning crash on Calgary Trail
Two people are dead and one is in hospital after a single-vehicle collision early Monday morning.
Pedestrian found in ditch after hit and run, left in critical condition: RCMP
A woman is in hospital after a hit and run northwest of Edmonton, according to RCMP
‘We can show Edmonton as a soccer city’: Edmonton hosts World Cup qualifiers in November
The Canadian men’s soccer team is doing well in the World Cup qualifying matches, and Explore Edmonton says that could open up doors for our city as a sports destination.
Vancouver Island
Island volunteers contribute to global birding study
Not too far off the beaten path, in a wooded area near the Pedder Bay Marina, a group of volunteers with the Rocky Point Bird Observatory are getting some hands-on experience, learning about birds.
Boat, trailer stolen from front yard in Campbell River, RCMP say
Police on Vancouver Island are asking the public for help locating a boat, engine and trailer stolen in Campbell River last weekend.
Mounties asking for video of crash that injured pedestrian near Swartz Bay Ferry Terminal
Police on the Saanich Peninsula are appealing for video that could help them investigate a crash that sent a woman to hospital late Friday night.