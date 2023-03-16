Ormsby Street fire causes $100K in damage

A house fire in east London, Ont. on Monday was electrical in nature and subsequently resulted in $100,000 in damages, according to the London Fire Department.

On Monday, London fire crews attended the scene of 961 Ormsby St. for a structure fire in which firefighters were met with heavy smoke and the public was asked to avoid the area.

London fire investigators later determined the cause of the fire to be “electrical in nature.”

Damage is currently estimated at $100,000.

No one was injured in the fire.