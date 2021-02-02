LONDON, ONT. -- A new date has been announced for the Canadian Country Music Awards and Country Music week this year.

The events were previously scheduled for the week of Sept. 9 to 12 of this year but has now been pushed back until November.

This event is one of the first major events scheduled to take place in more than a year since the pandemic hit and the organizing team is hopeful that pushing back the date will allow them to host a safer more inclusive event.

Country Music Week in London is now set to take place from Nov. 27 to 30, 2021.