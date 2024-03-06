'Orangest flames I’ve ever seen in my life': Fire destroys home in east London, Ont.

No people were hurt, but a pet cat perished when fire gutted a home in east London early Wednesday morning.

The blaze occurred on Saddy Avenue in the city's Argyle neighbourhood.

Francine Metcalf and her husband Bruce Hall live right behind the burned out home, and said they were asked to evacuate during the early morning hours of Wednesday.

“I got out of the house and I told the police officer, ‘My husband’s on oxygen, and there’s oxygen tanks in the house.’ He said, ‘I just need you to get out for a wee bit [until] we know it’s safe to go in,” explained Metcalf.

“It was about 10 to 15 feet above the peak of the house, and thick, thick black smoke, and the orangest flames I’ve ever seen in my life. Just…it was brutal,” added Hall.

Crews responded to the fire call at 1:17 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Neighbour Railton Walls, who lives across the street, arrived home from work when moments later the home went up in flames. Immediately, he became concerned for the man who lives in the home.

Damage is estimated at $500,000 after a house fire on Saddy Avenue in London, Ont. on March 6, 2024. (Source: London fire)

“I just seen the house in flames, and everybody was crowding around trying to see what was going on,” said Walls. “So, I was just worried for him. When I did see him I was obviously relieved, but I just was pretty mind-blown to be honest with you. I’ve never seen anything like that before.”

Investigators from the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office (OFM) arrived on scene later in the morning at the request of London police.

OFM investigator Clive Hubbard said it’s going to take some time to figure out the cause and find out where in the home the fire started.

“My partner and I will be conducting a systematic scene investigation,” explained Hubbard. “It’s going to take a few days to get to the area of origin, and once we’ve uncovered the area of origin, hopefully we’ll be able to uncover the ignition source,” he said.

Hubbard said an early estimate puts the damage at between $500,000 and $700,000.

A $500,000 house fire in east London is under investigation. March 6, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)