OPSEU members picket outside Western Fair

Members of OPSEU formed a picket line outside of the Western Fair entrance Friday afternoon.

On July 21, 170 inspectors with the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) went on strike after contract negotiations between their employer and their union, the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU), broke down.

TSSA safety inspectors assess pressure vessels, elevators, amusement rides, and fuel equipment, among other things to keep everyone safe.

Since then, organizers of fairs, festivals, and other large events, across Ontario have had to bring in outside inspectors and consultants to ensure their rides and equipment are in compliance with all safety regulations.

Some Londoners have expressed concerns about safety possible being compromised at The Western Fair due to the ride and equipment inspectors being on strike.

In an email to CTV News, Greg Blanchard, director of sales and retail operations with the Western Fair District said:

“The Western Fair has always made guest safety our top priority and we will have the same high standard of safety protocols in place that we’ve always had. This includes our own inspector who is on-site for the duration of the Fair.”

Organizers for the CNE in Toronto experienced similar incidents this summer.

The Western Fair runs Friday, Sept. 9-18.