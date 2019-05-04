

CTV London





The head of a provincial union is blasting the Ford government again for privatizing cannabis sales.

"If the premier had stuck to the previous government's plan to leave cannabis sales in the hands of the LCBO, we would have had dozens of stores open last fall," says the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) president Smokey Thomas.

In a news release issued Saturday, Thomas says the plan to have private stores sell cannabis has had another setback as media reports say seven of the 25 licensed cannabis operators have had their $50,000 letters of credit revoked for still not being open.

"Instead we have a bunch of fly-by-night operators who are totally unreliable, picked through some half-baked lottery," he says.

OPSEU held a campaign in the fall asking for another public option for cannabis sales that they believe would be more responsible.

Thomas says polls have shown people in Ontario would prefer if cannabis sales were placed in the hands of the LCBO.