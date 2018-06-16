

The Canadian Press





Ontario's opposition parties are speaking out against PC Premier-Designate Doug Ford's plan to scrap the province's cap-and-trade system.

Green party Leader Mike Schreiner says cancelling pollution pricing without a backup plan sends a signal to clean companies that the province is not open for business.

NDP legislator Peter Tabuns questioned how Ford will replace the $1.9 billion per year that the cap-and-trade auction brings in for the province.

Environmental groups also panned the move, calling it a bad idea for the environment and Ontario's economy.