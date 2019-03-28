

Scott Miller, CTV London





A Brockton councillor's motion to investigate a Bruce County-wide police force - as an alternative to the OPP - has been defeated.

Chris Oberle wanted Brockton to take the idea of county-wide police force, not named the OPP, to Bruce County council.

But by a slim 4-3 vote, his motion was defeated. That means Brockton will be negotiating with the OPP again.

Their contract with them runs out in June.

Oberle says he was interested in at least finding out the potential costs of policing outside the OPP, because OPP contracts keep rising and some rural residents have complained about response times.

One of the councillors that voted against the county-wide force idea, says starting up a police force would be much more expensive than what the OPP offers right now.