OPP warning of multiple crashes and vehicles in the ditch
OPP across the region are warning of slick road conditions Thursday morning.
Middlesex OPP have been called out to a number of collisions and Oxford OPP have also responded to multiple calls for crashes and vehicles in the ditch.
"Please do your part, slow down, give yourself extra stopping distance when you're coming up to an intersection or following a vehicle, give yourself extra time to go to and from where you're going and give yourself extra time to be extra safe today," said Const. Randi Crawford.
Periods of snow are expected to come to an end this afternoon and could change to rain showers depending on the temperature.
The flurries are expected to stay clear of the area on Friday before moving back in over the weekend.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Thursday: Periods of snow ending this afternoon then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. Snowfall amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h near noon. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 3 this morning.
Thursday Night: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 7 overnight.
Friday: Mainly cloudy. Wind becoming east 50 km/h gusting to 70 in the morning. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 7 in the morning.
Saturday: Snow. High plus 1.
Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 3.
Monday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 8.
Tuesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 12.
Donald Trump's civil fraud trial in New York heads to closing arguments after bomb threat
Donald Trump ’s New York civil fraud trial is back in session Thursday for closing arguments after authorities responded to a bomb threat at the home of the judge who moved this week to prevent the former president from delivering his own closing statements.
Government was warned two years ago high immigration could affect housing costs
Federal public servants warned the government two years ago that large increases to immigration could affect housing affordability and services, internal documents show.
Multiple Canadian universities facing class-action lawsuit, claiming antisemitism
Six prominent Canadian universities are facing a series of proposed class-action lawsuits with claims that Jewish students are unsafe on campus.
Man who stalked ex-fiancée banished from B.C. city where he lives
A man who stalked his ex-fiancée for months after their breakup has been barred from coming within 50 kilometres of the B.C. city where they both live – in what legal experts describe as a rare case of “banishment” as a probation condition.
Sentences lowered for kidnappers, shooters and drug traffickers due to conditions at Toronto's 'Guantanamo South'
Dozens of criminals found guilty of knife attacks, gunplay, drug trafficking and child pornography are among those being given lower sentences and sent back to the street sooner following a standoff between Ontario judges and the provincial government over notorious conditions in a Toronto jail dubbed 'Guantanamo South.'
Extreme cold settles over the Prairies; Ontario, Quebec brace for more snow
More winter weather is on its way, Environment Canada warns, advising affected Canadians to prepare with emergency plans, food and water.
'Shot in the streets': Canadian living in Ecuador describes recent gang violence
A Canadian man living in Ecuador for the last 18 years said he and his family feel highly uncertain and insecure as gang violence in the country escalates.
Conservatives call for ethics investigation into PM Trudeau's Jamaica trip
The federal Conservatives are calling on Canada's conflict of interest and ethics commissioner to launch an investigation into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's recent Jamaica trip, despite his office indicating the vacation was given the green light.
Former France basketball player forced to abandon Paris 2024 role following controversial Gaza post
A former France basketball player serving as an ambassador for the Paris 2024 Olympics has been forced to quit her role because of a controversy linked to a social media post related to the situation in Gaza.
Kitchener
One person hurt after pickup hits pole head-on
A pickup truck slammed head-on into a pole Wednesday night near a busy Kitchener intersection. One person was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.
'I wouldn't fly them again': Staffing shortages leave Flair flight grounded in Las Vegas
A Kitchener man is calling for better communication and support from airlines after his loved ones were left stranded at the Las Vegas airport.
Two local hockey players break records at U18 women’s world championships
Two young hockey players from Waterloo Region are breaking records at the U-18 Women’s World Championships.
Windsor
Chickens perish in Amherstburg barn fire
Fire Chief Bruce Montone told AM800 News that a smaller barn being used as a hobby farm was engulfed when crews arrived to the scene on Front Road south around 6 a.m.
Active investigation underway at Black Oak Heritage Park
Windsor police are conducting an active investigation at Black Oak Heritage Park.
Cause undetermined in overnight Windsor fire
Crews were called to the scene in the 500 block of Marentette Ave. near Wyandotte Street east around 1:30 a.m.
Barrie
Tiny shed fire destroys up to $500,000 in farm equipment
Tiny Township Fire & Emergency Services were called to a large outdoor structure fire at 7 a.m. Thursday.
Worsening food security in Canada has local health officer worried
Household food insecurity is linked to a range of health problems.
Weekend snowstorm expected for Muskoka region
Environment Canada has forecasted a winter storm for the Muskoka region.
Northern Ontario
Long-term sex offender loses battle to have sentence overturned due to Indigenous ancestry
WARNING: This story contains details about sexual assault and may be disturbing to some readers. An Ontario appeals court has rejected attempts by a long-term, dangerous sex offender in northern Ontario to have his jail sentence changed because of his Indigenous background.
Human remains found in northern Ont. in 2010 identified through DNA test advances
The body of a man found in northern Ontario in 20210 has finally been identified using advanced DNA testing, police say.
Saskatoon passengers landing in Orlando told they 'entered the country illegally'
A Saskatoon-area couple travelling to Orlando last Friday is left with many unanswered questions after an unexpected delay because of a security breach by an airport employee.
Ottawa
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING More snow expected for Ottawa region on Friday and Saturday
Environment Canada says the Ottawa region will receive more snow Friday and Saturday, as 20 to 30 cm of snow are in the forecast.
2-vehicle crash leaves one dead, another injured
Ottawa paramedics say a two-vehicle head-on collision on Highway 174 has left one person in critical condition.
Ottawa pharmacist reacts to Florida importing Canadian prescription drugs
There’s growing concern for pharmacists in Canada after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's decision allowing Florida to import Canadian prescription drugs in bulk for a lower cost.
Toronto
New Ontario Catholic curriculum homophobic and transphobic, advocates say
Advocates warn a new Ontario Catholic school curriculum for family life education, set to be taught in the fall, has homophobic and transphobic undertones.
Toronto Public Library book returns stored in 12 trailers since cyber attack
The Toronto Public Library has been storing returned books in 12 offsite trailers ever since a cyberattack brought the institution to its knees on Oct. 28.
Was the wrong price scanned at the grocery store? Here's how you might get it for free
Grocery shoppers may be able to get some items for free – if they happen to be scanned incorrectly at checkout.
Montreal
A difficult return to the classroom for teachers, students after strikes
It's the first week back to school, but that doesn't mean all teachers are back in the classroom.
Another storm is on its way to Montreal
Montreal is getting ready for a third storm in less than a week.
Black Montreal theatre performer files defamation suit after puppet called racist
A Black Montreal theatre performer has filed a lawsuit against an anti-racism activist who he says falsely associated him with racism against Black people.
Atlantic
Halifax Pallet shelters to arrive in late January
The Government of Nova Scotia will set up Pallet village for people experiencing homelessness near the end of the month at the earliest.
Loss and freedom intertwined for two New Brunswick men cleared of 1983 murder
Walter Gillespie says he still feels caged by the legal battle that came to define his life after his 1984 murder convictions was overturned.
Man arrested after attempted hotel robbery: Saint John police
Police in Saint John, N.B., say a 46-year-old man is in custody after an attempted robbery at a hotel.
Winnipeg
Schools closed across Manitoba amid blast of winter weather
With an Alberta clipper bringing heavy snow to parts of Manitoba on Thursday, a number of schools across the province are closed for the day.
'This is that first step': New beds coming to St. Boniface Hospital
With people waiting more than half a day for care, the province is planning to add more beds at the St. Boniface Hospital, but the challenge will be staffing them.
Perimeter Highway closed, other routes impacted by snow
Blowing snow and ice are causing poor driving conditions on major thoroughfares in Southern Manitoba.
Calgary
Calgary under extreme cold warning, wind chills close to -40
An extreme cold warning is in place for the city of Calgary prompting major concerns for residents as well as many schools that will need to fall back on inclement weather policies to protect student safety.
Man catches cab to south Calgary hospital after being shot
A man was dropped off by a cab at Rockyview General Hospital after being shot shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday in Calgary.
Alberta’s arts and culture minister heads to Hollywood to promote film and television industry
Alberta’s Minister of Arts, Culture and Status of Women is in Los Angeles this week to promote the province’s growing film and television industry.
Edmonton
Several people arrested as police sweep 8th encampment in central Edmonton
Three people were led away from a central Edmonton homeless encampment in handcuffs Wednesday, a day after some people living there refused orders to leave.
One-fifth of Alberta businesses 'most likely' to close due to looming CEBA repayment deadline: CFIB
A deadline looms for businesses to pay back loans received during the COVID-19 pandemic from the federal government — and as a result, says the Alberta Chamber of Commerce, thousands of them are at risk of closing.
Vancouver
'Nothing has sold': Investors struggling to sell short-term rental properties ahead of B.C. law changes
Sharan and Stephen Gordon purchased a 300-square-foot micro loft in the Janion building in downtown Victoria four years ago as a retirement investment – to rent out short term and to stay in for significant periods of time when visiting grandkids in Victoria.
Eviction deadline looming for homeless 'Island 22' campers
Time is running out for squatters to leave one of the Fraser Valley's largest unsanctioned RV encampments. But some campers say they have no where to go.
