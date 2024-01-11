OPP warning of multiple crashes and vehicles in the ditch

OPP across the region are warning of slick road conditions Thursday morning.

Middlesex OPP have been called out to a number of collisions and Oxford OPP have also responded to multiple calls for crashes and vehicles in the ditch.

"Please do your part, slow down, give yourself extra stopping distance when you're coming up to an intersection or following a vehicle, give yourself extra time to go to and from where you're going and give yourself extra time to be extra safe today," said Const. Randi Crawford.

Periods of snow are expected to come to an end this afternoon and could change to rain showers depending on the temperature.

The flurries are expected to stay clear of the area on Friday before moving back in over the weekend.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Thursday: Periods of snow ending this afternoon then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. Snowfall amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h near noon. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 3 this morning.

Thursday Night: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 7 overnight.

Friday: Mainly cloudy. Wind becoming east 50 km/h gusting to 70 in the morning. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 7 in the morning.

Saturday: Snow. High plus 1.

Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 3.

Monday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 8.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 12.