LONDON, ONT -- Provincial police are looking to speak with a man who was seen diving into the Bayfield River to confirm that he is safe.

Around 3 p.m. Wednesday a witness reported seeing a man climb construction scaffolding at the Bayfield River Bridge and dive into the river.

The witness saw the man come to the surface and swim away towards the south side, however they did not see if he exited the river or not.

The witness said the man did not appear in distress, but regardless a search was launched along both sides of the river.

Police have so far not been able to locate the man.

He is described as being a white male, in his 50's, with a heavy set build. He has shoulder length brown hair and was wearing blue shorts.

Any person with information regarding this incident should immediately contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 482-1677.