Provincial police are turning towards video and a rolling billboard to hopefully help generate information on the 1974 murder of Suzanne Miller.

On Monday, September 16, 1974 Miller, 25, was reported missing to London police by her common-law husband. He abandoned vehicle was found at Argyle Mall.

On October 12, 1974 her body was found near Thorndale in a wooded area. Her body had decomposed significantly and it was determined that the cause of death was blunt force trauma to her body.

The scene where she was actually killed was never discovered and her murder remains unsolved.

The Find My Killer initiative is meant to reinvigorate cold cases. The details of the investigation are being profiled in a video hosted on the OPP Youtube Channel.

Signs will be placed on London Transit buses, and a vinyl-wrapped minivan will be placed strategically around London.

Police urge viewers to provide information by calling the dedicated tip line toll-free at 1-844-677-5060, by email at SMillerTips@opp.ca or - to remain anonymous - call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).