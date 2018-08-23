Featured
OPP union eyes changes to SIU investigations over naloxone use
A vial of Naloxone, which can be used to block the potentially fatal effects of an opioid overdose, is shown Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, at an outpatient pharmacy at the University of Washington. (AP Photo / Ted S. Warren)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, August 23, 2018 6:02AM EDT
The union representing OPP officers wants the Special Investigations Unit to end the practice of launching an investigation when an officer unsuccessfully administers naloxone to an overdose victim.
Onntario Provincial Police Association president Rob Jamieson says officers end up being the subject of an SIU investigation for doing what any first responder would do -- "trying to save a life."
Jamieson says he would like to see the police watchdog adopt a practice similar to British Columbia, where the Independent Investigations Office exempts officers whose life-saving measures are unsuccessful.
He called the practice in B-C a common sense approach.