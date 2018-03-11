

CTV London





Elgin OPP are trying to identify a man pulled from Lake Erie after 24 hours of searching.

The OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit located the body of a man who had gone missing Friday around 5:46 p.m. after entering the water at the Port Stanley pier.

The man was last seen in the water approximately 30 meters east of the lighthouse.

OPP, Central Elgin Fire and the Coast Guard searched for the man until 11 p.m. Friday.

Search and recovery officers began the search Saturday and found him about 6:15 p.m.

No foul play is suspected.

The man is described as white, 6 to 6-foot-2 feet tall. He has brown curly hair and light facial hair.

Police found articles of clothing at the scene including a maroon/red hoodie, camouflage pants, red socks with rubber grippers on the bottom and brown shoes with white bottom with the laces removed.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP