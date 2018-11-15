

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police and Six Nations Police are hosting a press conference Thursday to provide an update on the investigation into the murders of three Six Nations residents found in Middlesex Centre.

At 10 a.m. Thursday Major Case Manager with the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch will be joined by Acting Deputy Chief Darren Montour of the Six Nations Police Service and a member of the Six Nations community to provide more details regarding the investigation.

CTV London will be live streaming the press conference on our website and will have a full report at 6 p.m.

On Sunday November 4th the bodies of Melissa Trudy Miller, 37, Alan Grant Porter, 33, and Michael Shane Jamieson, 32 were found in a pickup truck in the area of Bodkin Road and Jones Drive, southwest of London, Ont.

The OPP Major Crimes Unit, OPP West Regional Criminal Operations Branch, Forensic Identification Services, the Coroner’s office and the Ontario Forensic Pathology office were initially called in to investigate.

The area was closed for a few days while little info was released. On Thursday November 8th police confirmed that they were treating the deaths as homicides. Police have not released a cause of death for any of the individuals.

Police are asking for public help to identify a grey 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck seen in the area where the bodies were found before 10 a.m. on Sunday November 4th.