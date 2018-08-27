

CTV London





There may be a break in a three-decades old local cold case murder.

OPP will be providing new developments in the Thera Dieleman case tomorrow morning.

Dieleman, 80, was beaten and strangled to death on September 16 1988.

A neighbour found her body lying near the front door of her Innerkip-area home.

