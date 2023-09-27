OPP to help residents fight fraud with information session

If something seems off or sounds too good to be true, it’s probably a scam.

That’s one warning Elgin County OPP has for residents, and will have more tips to prevent becoming a victim of fraud at an upcoming information session.

The Elgin County OPP detachment, along with the help of the Vienna Lions Club, will be hosting a ‘FIGHTfraud’ presentation and information session to help residents in the Municipality of Bayham.

The fraud prevention information session will offer participants with the chance to gain knowledge, insight and helpful advice relating to the growing concerns about fraud.

Residents will have the chance to ask questions and discover methods on how to prevent becoming a victim of common scams.

#ElginOPP is pleased to join the Vienna Lions Community Centre to deliver a FIGHTfraud presentation on October 17, 2023. Come learn about common scams and how to prevent becoming a victim. Building Stronger & Safer Communities Together. Register Today! ^bp pic.twitter.com/rhApfgQ9cL — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) September 27, 2023

“Elgin OPP would like to remind the public that if something sounds too good to be true, or if something seems off, it is probably a scam,” police said in a news release. “Trust your instincts, not the stranger at the door, online or on the phone!”

The information session will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m., at the Vienna Lions Community Centre located at 26 Fulton Street in Vienna.

Those interested in attending attending should register ahead of the date by emailing the host of the event, Vienna Lions Club, at viennalionsclub1945@gmail.com

For those unable to attend, more information on fraud prevention is available by contacting the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or visiting www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca