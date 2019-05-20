Norfolk OPP say occupants were able to escape a burning home Saturday.

They say firefighters arrived to an active house fire on 2nd Concession near County Road 23.

OPP closed 2nd Concession between Hazen Road and County Road 23 for a few hours while firefighters fought the blaze.

Police stressed the importance of having a fire safety plan in place to ensure all residents can get out quickly in the event of a fire.