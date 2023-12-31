OPP share safety message ahead of New Year’s Eve festivities

f you are celebrating the New Year Sunday night, OPP have a message for you.

“We want people to make good decisions have a plan. You can't start making your plan when you're four drinks in sitting at a bar or at a restaurant or with friends someplace and trying to figure out how you're going to get home you're going to end up making a bad decision,” said OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

OPP officers have been targeting impaired drivers since the start of the Festive RIDE Campaign, which launched in mid-November.

If you register a blood alcohol concentration in the “warn range” you could face an immediate driver’s license suspension.

If you’re over the legal limit, you will face a 90-day suspension, a court appearance, and your vehicle will be impounded for one week.

Police would also like to remind motorists that if you do get behind the wheel while you’re impaired, you’re not only risking your own life, but other lives as well.